Fact check: No, 15 countries have not ‘banned’ Monsanto/Bayer, as this exploding Facebook meme claims

Has Monsanto, the agribusiness controversial for its widely used herbicides, been banned in 15 locations? No, that’s not true… Glyphosate, an active ingredient in a herbicide created by the company, has been criticized by and even restricted in several countries, but not all those claimed.

The claim appeared in a July 18, 2021, Facebook post (archived here):

In an email to Lead Stories on July 21, 2021, Susan Luke, deputy director of external communications for Bayer’s Crop Science division in North America, said:

Bayer is not banned in any country. Additionally, there are currently no country-wide glyphosate bans anywhere in the world that are based on a scientific regulatory risk assessment. There are a few countries that have implemented country-wide restrictions on glyphosate, but these restrictions are politically driven and are not based on any new science or regulatory risk assessment showing glyphosate is unsafe for use. These are Togo, Vietnam, and Luxembourg.

Other locations mentioned in the post have tackled issues related to Monsanto’s products. For example, Peru banned the entry and production of living modified organisms (LMOs), also known as genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Monsanto produced many of the world’s GMOs.

