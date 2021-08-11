glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GLP Podcast: When science isn’t about evidence; Bayer pulling Roundup off retail shelves; Kenya approves GMO cassava

, | August 11, 2021
A researcher who challenged the consensus on obesity was blasted in the media by her colleagues. Is this an example of academics not “following the science”? Bayer plans to pull its glyphosate-based Roundup herbicides out of retail stores by 2023 to avoid future cancer claims. Kenya has finally approved disease-resistant GM cassava, which is expected to help farmers beat back two deadly plant viruses.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

Former CDC obesity researcher Katherine Flegal ignited a furious debate. After comparing the BMIs and medical records of thousands of people, she published a paper indicating that slightly overweight individuals may be healthier than those with higher or lower BMIs.
Since weight is widely accepted as an accurate proxy for metabolic health, some of Flegal’s colleagues viciously attacked her in the media. She subsequently defended her conclusions with follow-up research, but perhaps there is a more pressing question worth answering: are scientific disputes consistently decided by evidence?
Despite a mountain of studies showing that glyphosate probably doesn’t cause cancer, Bayer is pulling its Roundup brand of weedkillers off the retail market by 2023. The company hopes to avert some of the remaining 30,000 claims from consumers alleging that its glyphosate-based herbicides caused their Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. What does this development say about America’s legal system?

Kenya has just approved a genetically engineered cassava resistant to two stubborn viruses that can decimate farmers’ yields. The crop was developed primarily by the country’s Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) with assistance from the St. Louis-based Danforth Plant Science Center. The project is a powerful counter to the allegation that big, western biotech firms engineer GM crops to hook African farmers on their patented seeds. In reality, these growers want products that make their lives easier, and the scientists in their countries are eager to help them.

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

