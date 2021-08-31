Is there an evolutionary advantage to feeling pain?

For individuals that have either an acquired or naturally occurring reduced sensitivity to pain, the results can be fatal…. Clearly, feelings of pain (over just sensory-information) have an involvement in maintaining our evolutionary fitness. So what could this involvement be?

…

[Psychology professor Shimon Edelman,] and his colleagues have proposed that, in addition to reinforcement learning, pain provides an independent, reliable basis for action-selection.

Namely, pain is the paying of a cost that facilitates a reliable selection of courses of action in the face of adverse situations. Their theory invokes the conceptual framework of honest and costly signaling, which refers to a phenomenon that characterizes various types of signaling in nature. A classic example is the peacock’s tail: its great cost to its possessor guarantees the honesty of the message that it is intended to convey to the peahen (namely, that the peacock is a high-quality mate).

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Pain, as it is experienced in our day to day lives, is often perceived as a problem, something to be suppressed and overcome. In truth, pain is usually part of the solution, a necessary evil that ensures we maintain our precious bodies, and behave in appropriate ways in an indifferent world.

Read the original post