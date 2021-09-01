glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
First global index of pollinator population changes: Habitat loss and land management are primary drivers, with pesticides last

September 1, 2021
Credit: National Park Service
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

The top three global causes of pollinator loss are habitat destruction, followed by land management – primarily the grazing, fertilizers and crop monoculture of farming – and then widespread pesticide use, according to [a new] study. The effect of climate change comes in at number four, although data are limited.

The biggest direct risk to humans across all regions is “crop pollination deficit”: falls in quantity and quality of food and biofuel crops. Experts ranked the risk of crop yield “instability” as serious or high across two-thirds of the planet – from Africa to Latin America – where many rely directly on pollinated crops through small-holder farming.

Dr. Tom Breeze, co-author and Ecological Economics Research Fellow at the University of Reading, said: “This study highlights just how much we still don’t know about pollinator decline and the impacts this has on human societies, particularly in parts of the developing world.

“While we have data on how pollinators are doing in regions like Europe, there are significant knowledge gaps in many others. More research is needed on a global level so we can really understand the problems we face, and how we might address them.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

