GLP Podcast: ‘Big Fears, Little Risks’ — Documentary featuring GLP experts tackles GMO, vaccine skepticism

The evidence is in: genetic engineering promotes sustainable farming; vaccines save lives; and nuclear energy is our best hope of powering society in a changing climate. But the question remains, how do you convince a generally skittish public to embrace the science behind these technologies? Throwing facts and figures at people doesn’t work, neither do pious lectures that threaten their deeply held belief. So, what are advocates of evidence-based policy to do? One answer: make a movie.

Thirty years ago, the legendary Walter Cronkite and world-renowned experts at the American Council on Science and Health took on the overblown fears of the day in Big Fears, Little Risks. In the wake of a pandemic that’s claimed millions of lives, the documentary has been relaunched as a series tackling the fear-mongering surrounding GMOs, pesticides, vaccines and nuclear power.

Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things) hosts some of the world’s leading scientists as they give viewers a crash course on these wrongly vilified technologies. The film features well-known figures including Dr. Bruce Ames and Dr. Paul Offit, alongside respected experts and GLP advisors Dr. Nina Fedoroff and Dr. Geoffrey Kabat. The take-home message: technological innovation offers us the best chance of ending a global health crisis, feeding the world and reversing climate change.

On this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies, GLP contributor Cameron English chats with director Azel James and host Matty Cardarople about the film’s message, production and September 8 premiere in Hollywood.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Matty Cardarople is an actor best known for Stranger Things and the host of Big Fears, Little Risks. Follow Matty on Instagram @MattyCardarople

Azel James is a filmmaker, CEO of Highlyte, and director and producer of Big Fears, Little Risks. Follow Azel on Instagram @Azeljames & Twitter @AzelJames

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Visit his website and follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

