GLP Podcast: ‘Big Fears, Little Risks’ — Documentary featuring GLP experts tackles GMO, vaccine skepticism

T

he evidence is in: genetic engineering promotes sustainable farming; vaccines save lives; and nuclear energy is our best hope of powering society in a changing climate. But the question remains, how do you convince a generally skittish public to embrace the science behind these technologies? Throwing facts and figures at people doesn’t work, neither do pious lectures that threaten their deeply held belief. So, what are advocates of evidence-based policy to do? One answer: make a movie.

Thirty years ago, the legendary Walter Cronkite and world-renowned experts at the American Council on Science and Health took on the overblown fears of the day in Big Fears, Little Risks. In the wake of a pandemic that’s claimed millions of lives, the documentary has been relaunched as a series tackling the fear-mongering surrounding GMOs, pesticides, vaccines and nuclear power.

Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things) hosts some of the world’s leading scientists as they give viewers a crash course on these wrongly vilified technologies. The film features well-known figures including Dr. Bruce Ames and Dr. Paul Offit, alongside respected experts and GLP advisors Dr. Nina Fedoroff and Dr. Geoffrey Kabat. The take-home message: technological innovation offers us the best chance of ending a global health crisis, feeding the world and reversing climate change.

We believe #VaccinesSaveLives! If you agree please Follow @BigFearsInc, 💙, Retweet and we'll Follow You Back! More info about #BigFearsLittleRisks here: https://t.co/R7t7J8iOFe pic.twitter.com/4Ne9sJv4Ox — Big Fears, Little Risks 💯💉🌎 (@BigFearsInc) August 18, 2021

On this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies, GLP contributor Cameron English chats with director Azel James and host Matty Cardarople about the film’s message, production and September 8 premiere in Hollywood.

