Stop hair greying with a pill? Repigmentation is not about to happen with this overhyped supplement

| | September 21, 2021
Credit: Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Why put up with grey hair when we could pop a new pill to “replenish [our] body with the vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants” it needs to hold onto our natural hair colour?

The company is called Arey, a name derived from the French word for stop, arrêt.

[The] most important red flag is simply the presence of Fo-Ti in Arey’s supplement. Fo-Ti, used in traditional Chinese medicine, is reported in China to be the most common cause of liver damage due to the ingestion of an herb

We are thus faced with a product that, in my opinion, has not been adequately studied to prove its central claim of slowing down the greying of hair and which is said to contain an herb that has been implicated in many cases of liver toxicity. 

This is a conundrum that, I believe, can only be resolved by randomly assigning a large group of participants to either taking the supplement or taking a placebo, following them for years, and comparing them. In other words, we need a double-blind, randomized, controlled clinical trial of some magnitude.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

