glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: Facing booming global population and a warming climate, the EU’s ban on gene editing farm solutions is ‘as irrational as it is absurd’

| | September 22, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: GM Watch
Credit: GM Watch
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

In an article published [recently] in Nature, the chairmen of an international association of experts called the Scientific Group warn: “…The world’s food system needs a reorganization: Politically, institutionally, socially, economically and technologically.”

The last word in particular hides a dilemma for large parts of the German political landscape. Because [it] is already very clear in the article: Only with small organic farms and organic farming you will not solve the food problem of mankind.

The recommendations are about avoiding food waste, supplementing social programs with healthier nutrition, renewable energies in agriculture and the food industry, sustainable packaging and the digitization of agricultural economics. But also about irritating topics such as “nanomaterials or edible coatings that keep food fresher longer”. And it also says: “Genetic engineering and biotechnology should be used to increase the productivity, quality and resistance of crops to pests and droughts.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Using the gene scissors CRISPR to make a targeted cut at a point that is promising in terms of useful mutations – this is currently prohibited in Europe. That is as irrational as it is absurd. [It is proof of] success of decades of fear campaigns against “genetically modified” food.

[Editor’s note: This article was originally published in German and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Autoimmune diseases — 76 identified so far — tend to target women over men. Here is a master list

Infographic: Autoimmune diseases — 76 identified so far — tend to target women over men. Here is a master list

There are many autoimmune diseases, and taken together they affect as much as 4.5 percent of the world’s population. This ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up