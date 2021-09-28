glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Genetic factors can identify which people with bipolar disorder and PTSD are at the greatest risk of suicide

| | September 28, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Health Magazine
Credit: Health Magazine
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

People who suffer from bipolar disorder and are genetically predisposed to post traumatic stress disorder may have a higher risk of dying from suicide, according to a study led by research scientists at the University of Utah.

The study investigated risk factors for suicide completion and not just suicide attempts, said Dr. Eric Monson, lead author of the study and co-chief resident in the department of psychiatry at the University of Utah, who indicated the findings could lead to better screening measures to detect prior trauma from those diagnosed with bipolar disorder and help identify people who are at the greatest risk of suicide death.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Monson also said while the study is important, it doesn’t mean a person will definitely end up committing suicide — and, he added, suicide is preventable.

“We have limited mental health resources, but suicide is inherently preventable and we should be taking every measure to help those at risk,” Monson said. “I think it’s critical now that we in the medical field ask people more about serious traumatic exposures in their lives, but it’s also important for people to be direct if they suspect someone might try to commit suicide.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

Related article:  Kenya greenlights disease-resistant genetically modified cassava
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographics: Key charts illustrate split between vaccinated and unvaccinated America

Infographics: Key charts illustrate split between vaccinated and unvaccinated America

Three in 10 American adults remain unvaccinated, according to the latest survey from the KFF. But they’re not a monolith ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up