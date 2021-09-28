Genetic factors can identify which people with bipolar disorder and PTSD are at the greatest risk of suicide

People who suffer from bipolar disorder and are genetically predisposed to post traumatic stress disorder may have a higher risk of dying from suicide, according to a study led by research scientists at the University of Utah.

The study investigated risk factors for suicide completion and not just suicide attempts, said Dr. Eric Monson, lead author of the study and co-chief resident in the department of psychiatry at the University of Utah, who indicated the findings could lead to better screening measures to detect prior trauma from those diagnosed with bipolar disorder and help identify people who are at the greatest risk of suicide death.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Monson also said while the study is important, it doesn’t mean a person will definitely end up committing suicide — and, he added, suicide is preventable.

“We have limited mental health resources, but suicide is inherently preventable and we should be taking every measure to help those at risk,” Monson said. “I think it’s critical now that we in the medical field ask people more about serious traumatic exposures in their lives, but it’s also important for people to be direct if they suspect someone might try to commit suicide.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.