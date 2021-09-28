Infographics: Key charts illustrate split between vaccinated and unvaccinated America

Three in 10 American adults remain unvaccinated, according to the latest survey from the KFF. But they’re not a monolith — their reasons, backgrounds, politics and willingness to eventually get vaccinated all vary.

Most adults who have yet to get the vaccine, whether because of worries about safety or access barriers, say it’s unlikely they’ll get the jab this year — and nearly half say they “definitely” won’t.

Compared to the “wait-and-see” group, those in the “definitely not” group have larger proportions of non-Hispanic white adults, Republicans, adults living in rural areas and white evangelical Christians.

The 14 percent of Americans who are firmly opposed to getting the vaccine are overwhelmingly non-Hispanic white adults, they are much more likely to be insured, and they are more likely to identify as Republican.

You can see partisanship geographically too: The vaccination gap has been growing between counties that voted for former President Donald Trump and those that voted for President Biden. In two months, the gap went from 6.5 percent to 11.7 percent.

