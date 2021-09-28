glp annual report cover

Video: Beyond the science ideology trap — GLP’s Jon Entine challenges media and activist misinformation on GMO crops, nuclear energy, insect declines and climate change

, | September 28, 2021
screen shot at pm
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
From rampant COVID vaccine rejectionism to nuclear energy skepticism to activist attacks on GMOs and CRISPR crops,  anti-science ideology is everywhere and growing. It crosses ideological lines — and there are real and devastating consequences.

Even when we want to “follow the science,” current popular and media discourse frames science as a set of hard facts to follow, that you either ‘believe’ or you don’t. But science is first and foremost a method of inquiry, a process of analyzing data and updating suppositions. When new facts emerge, we must have the intellectual fortitude to revise outdated hypotheses.

Sometimes, our scientific assumptions will be supported; at other times, new findings require an updating of our views, or even dramatic revisions. For example, how we weighed the potential dangers, costs and benefits of nuclear energy were a lot different in the wake of Chernobyl than today, when climate change threatens and the the safety precautions in place on nuclear power plants makes them a persuasive option as a carbon free source of energy.

How did we get to this point where science has become subservient to politics and advocacy and special interests? How do we get beyond the ‘ideology trap’?

In this issue of The Mallen Baker Discussion, commentator Baker and GLP Founder Jon Entine explore the EU’s misguided precautionary politics, the perils and promise of nuclear energy to help fight climate dislocations, the faux “insect apocalypse” narrative, and what really constitutes sustainable agriculture.

Related article:  An activist-based PR campaign is poised to claim that the Earth faces a Silent Spring-like ‘insect armageddon.’ Will The New York Times and other media fall for the 'hysteria con' once again?
Jon Entine is the founding executive director of the Genetic Literacy Project, and winner of 19 major journalism awards. He has written extensively in the popular and academic press on sustainability and agriculture, including the books Let Them Eat Precaution: How Politics is Undermining the Genetic Revolution in Agriculture  and Crop Chemophobia: Will Precaution Kill the Green Revolution, and multiple books on population genetics, including best-sellers, Taboo: Why Black Athletes Dominate Sports and Why We’re Afraid to Talk About It, and Abraham’s Children: Race, Genetics, and the DNA of The Chosen People. You can follow him on Twitter @JonEntine

Mallen Baker is an English commentator on corporate social responsibility and a former politician. Based in Sheffield, UK, Baker worked as a freelance writer and became active in the Green Party of England and Wales. Mallen Baker can be found on Twitter @mallenbaker

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

