3D printing moves from the factory to the food on your dinner table

| | September 29, 2021
Credit: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Credit: Amir Cohen/Reuters
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

There are already several meat substitutes options available – some are already on sale at fast-food chains – but, no offense, while good, they aren’t great. 

This is where 3D printing tech comes in. 

Animal flesh is layered with texture. There’s fat between muscles and subtle differences in every bite. The concept of 3D printed meat understands this and recreates it… layer by layer, with the help of AI.

Among the farthest along in the 3D printed “alternative meat” business is the Israeli start-up Redefine Meat. They’ve got kebabs, sausages, steak, ground beef, and more… all made from plant-based ingredients, of course. 

On an early “test drive” in Israel, people were simply invited to try a “new meat.” Afterward, the test subjects were told it was plant-based and were asked to score this “new meat” for ‘meatiness.’ –It reportedly scored a remarkable over 90 percent.

Redefine Meat has a tagline for its products – “a whole different animal.” Already available at select restaurants in Israel, “alt-meat” will soon be on a table near you, and we shall see if that 90+ percent rating holds. 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

