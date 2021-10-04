glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Life is a genetic lottery — but that’s a far cry from saying our traits are determined or fixed

| | October 4, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Spencer Sterritt/Nanaimo News Now
Credit: Spencer Sterritt/Nanaimo News Now
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

People are often uncomfortable or anxious about genetics.

“They think genetics means our outcomes are determined and that it doesn’t matter what we change about our social environments, our lives will be the same. And that’s not true,” says Kathryn Paige Harden early in our conversation.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

“When people hear that educational achievement is ‘genetic’ or ‘influenced by genes,’ it’s easy to jump to the conclusion that there is nothing that can be done to change it, and if nothing can be done, then I’m off the hook, I’m not responsible,” says Harden.

And the argument goes that society isn’t responsible either. So, who is? 

Related article:  Video: Did Sweden’s ‘no lockdown’ and ‘no mask’ strategy work?

Genetic responsibility, as it’s known, is still a sticky issue.

“Parents are not really responsible for the genetic limitations of their children,” says John Evans, author of The Human Gene Editing Debate, “unless they knew they both had sickle cell disease and decided to have a baby anyway.”

But he says that the “spread of gene editing makes parents more responsible for the qualities of their children because you COULD have changed X, Y and Z, with Z being some fairly mild effect such as needing glasses, for instance.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: ‘There is no clear evidence that differences between organic and conventionally grown foods have any bearing on health’

Infographic: ‘There is no clear evidence that differences between organic and conventionally grown foods have any bearing on health’

Yes, there are some differences between organically grown food and food produced using conventional methods, said Siv Kjølsrud Bøhn at ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up