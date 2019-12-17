Bayer asks appeals court to toss ‘speculative’ $25 million glyphosate-cancer verdict

Bayer AG on [Dec. 16] said it has asked a U.S. federal appeals court to throw out a $25 million judgment it was ordered to pay to a California man who blamed the company’s Roundup weed killer for his cancer.

The case on appeal before the 9th Circuit involved the claims of Edwin Hardeman, which was the third Roundup case to go to trial in a U.S. court. A jury in March ordered Monsanto to pay $80 million in damages, saying Roundup had caused the man’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The trial court judge in July reduced that verdict to $25 million.

In a filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit dated [Dec. 13], Bayer said the verdict defied regulatory findings and sound science, adding that the “speculative case” should never have made it before a jury.

Bayer in a statement said it stood behind the safety of Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate and planned to vigorously defend the more than 42,700 U.S. Roundup cancer lawsuits it faces.

In its court filing, Bayer said the Hardeman appeal had the potential to shape how every subsequent Roundup case is litigated.

