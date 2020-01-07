Plant-based ‘Impossible Sausage’ set to debut

Impossible Foods just announced a new product: pork. And thanks to the new fake pork, there’s also sausage.

It’s not real pork, of course. The new ground meat substitute is plant-based, just like the fake ground beef that made Impossible famous. In fact, the entire proposition of Impossible Pork is quite similar to that of Impossible Beef.

…

In tandem with its announcing the new ground pork product, Impossible also announced a new line of plant-based sausages appropriately called Impossible Sausage. Burger [King] will use these patties in a trial of non-meat Croissan’wiches at select stores in late January.

Read full, original article: Impossible Now Makes Pork From Plants