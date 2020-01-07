The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

glp logo x minified

Plant-based ‘Impossible Sausage’ set to debut

| | January 7, 2020

mw hx imposs zh
Image: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods just announced a new product: pork. And thanks to the new fake pork, there’s also sausage.

It’s not real pork, of course. The new ground meat substitute is plant-based, just like the fake ground beef that made Impossible famous. In fact, the entire proposition of Impossible Pork is quite similar to that of Impossible Beef.

In tandem with its announcing the new ground pork product, Impossible also announced a new line of plant-based sausages appropriately called Impossible Sausage. Burger [King] will use these patties in a trial of non-meat Croissan’wiches at select stores in late January.

Read full, original article: Impossible Now Makes Pork From Plants

Related article:  Viewpoint: EU does world's GMO, CRISPR crop research but blocks implementation while other nations benefit from the technology
The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend