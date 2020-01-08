The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

glp logo x minified

Viewpoint: California jury’s decision that Monsanto failed to disclose glyphosate could cause cancer undermines EPA’s oversight of pesticide regulations since evidence suggests it is safe, agency claims

| | January 8, 2020

screen shot at pm

It’s no secret that Monsanto and glyphosate have taken a beating in court over the last couple years. After IARC unfairly classified the herbicide as a probable carcinogen, people have lined up to sue the company. And juries have awarded verdicts in the millions.

Not surprisingly, Monsanto appealed the first jury verdict …. But now the EPA has stepped into the fray. Here’s why.

The EPA has oversight over all pesticides in the country …. Most relevant here, the label tells users how to use it, what safety gear is necessary, and what risks the user incurs. And only the EPA gets to decide what goes onto the label.

Related article:  Has WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) shifted from analysis to advocacy?

Now EPA has filed a brief with the appellate court on this issue. It says that Monsanto shouldn’t be liable for not providing a warning that glyphosate causes cancer.

It’s also important for the EPA to make this argument …. Pesticide labels are the law. And if state law or tort law can override those labels–and EPA’s authority over them–it erodes the labels’ power.

Read full, original article: EPA Supports Monsanto in Court. Here’s Why.

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend