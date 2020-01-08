Viewpoint: California jury’s decision that Monsanto failed to disclose glyphosate could cause cancer undermines EPA’s oversight of pesticide regulations since evidence suggests it is safe, agency claims

It’s no secret that Monsanto and glyphosate have taken a beating in court over the last couple years. After IARC unfairly classified the herbicide as a probable carcinogen, people have lined up to sue the company. And juries have awarded verdicts in the millions.

Not surprisingly, Monsanto appealed the first jury verdict …. But now the EPA has stepped into the fray. Here’s why.

The EPA has oversight over all pesticides in the country …. Most relevant here, the label tells users how to use it, what safety gear is necessary, and what risks the user incurs. And only the EPA gets to decide what goes onto the label.

…

Now EPA has filed a brief with the appellate court on this issue. It says that Monsanto shouldn’t be liable for not providing a warning that glyphosate causes cancer.

…

It’s also important for the EPA to make this argument …. Pesticide labels are the law. And if state law or tort law can override those labels–and EPA’s authority over them–it erodes the labels’ power.

Read full, original article: EPA Supports Monsanto in Court. Here’s Why.