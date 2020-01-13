The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

Monsanto may seek bankruptcy protection without favorable deal in glyphosate litigation settlement talks, Bayer lawyers warn

Bayer AG’s settlement talks over tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer are heating up as the company’s lawyers meet with individual attorneys representing consumers across the US ….

The sessions are focused on resolving separate groups of Roundup claims rather than creating a formal global-resolution program …. A law professor said that approach may help the company avoid an astronomical payout.

Washington-based attorney Ken Feinberg, appointed by a federal judge to serve as a settlement mediator, confirmed the meetings [Jan. 9]. “There are talks with various lawyers around the nation who have significant inventories of Roundup cases,” Feinberg said in an interview. “I’m optimistic we can reach a comprehensive settlement of this litigation.”

To spur settlements, some of Bayer’s lawyers are warning that Monsanto may be forced to seek bankruptcy protection if favorable deals can’t be reached to wipe out the more than 40,000 cases pending and any future suits ….

The number of Roundup cases has skyrocketed with Bayer’s trial losses …. Feinberg said he’s “not heard one word” about Monsanto contemplating bankruptcy to deal with the Roundup litigation.

