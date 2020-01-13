Rapid-diagnosing AI makes brain cancer operations ‘safer and more effective than ever before’

Expert human pathologists typically require around 30 minutes to diagnose brain tumors from tissue samples extracted during surgery. A new artificially intelligent system can do it in less than 150 seconds—and it does so more accurately than its human counterparts.

New research published [January 6] in Nature Medicine describes a novel diagnostic technique that leverages the power of artificial intelligence with an advanced optical imaging technique. The system can perform rapid and accurate diagnoses of brain tumors in practically real time, while the patient is still on the operating table. In tests, the AI made diagnoses that were slightly more accurate than those made by human pathologists and in a fraction of the time. Excitingly, the new system could be used in settings where expert neurologists aren’t available.

…

“As surgeons, we’re limited to acting on what we can see; this technology allows us to see what would otherwise be invisible, to improve speed and accuracy in the [operating room], and reduce the risk of misdiagnosis,” [Daniel] Orringer, the senior author of the paper, said in a press statement. “With this imaging technology, cancer operations are safer and more effective than ever before.”

Read full, original post: During Brain Surgery, This AI Can Diagnose a Tumor in 2 Minutes