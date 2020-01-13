The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

Skeptical meat eaters and complex regulations could slow Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat expansion into China

| | January 13, 2020

impossible burger vs beyond burger
Image: Eat this, Not That

Over the last couple of years, Impossible Foods and its main rival, Beyond Meat, have gone from start-ups with niche followings to major American food companies. They have struck deals with fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King, and earned plaudits for their efforts to replace animal products with plant-based substitutes that are healthier and less harmful to the environment.

Now the companies are looking to make inroads in a potentially even more profitable market with a major environmental footprint: China, the world’s largest consumer of meat. Meat production is a leading cause of climate change, experts say, and the growing demand for pork and beef in China has fueled much of that environmental damage ….

But selling plant-based meat to mainland China will not be easy …. The complex regulatory process involves a web of state agencies that Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat will have to navigate. And then there is a more existential question: Will the Chinese public buy plant-based meat?

Despite the long history of vegetarian proteins in Chinese cuisine, many consumers in the country’s growing middle class consider meat an important status symbol ….

Read full, original article: Impossible Dumplings and Beyond Buns: Will China Buy Fake Meat?

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

