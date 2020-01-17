Bayer close to settling more than 75,000 glyphosate-cancer lawsuits, mediator says

Bayer AG’s settlement of cancer lawsuits over its Roundup weed-killer may be only weeks away and is likely to cover more than 75,000 claims, almost double the number disclosed by the company in September, according to the court-appointed mediator in the litigation.

Mediator Ken Feinberg said in an interview [Jan. 16] that he remains “cautiously optimistic” a deal will be reached in about a month and that the accord would be comprehensive. Bayer disclosed in its third quarter report that it was facing 42,700 claims over the herbicide. Feinberg said the caseload has grown to between 75,000 and 85,000 ….

Read full, original article: Bayer Roundup Deal Is Close With Claims Surging, Mediator Says (Behind paywall)