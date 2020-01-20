The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

EPA to decide the future of dicamba, neonicotinoids and other controversial pesticides in 2020

| | January 20, 2020
The EPA this year will deliver important decisions to U.S. agriculture, including on chlorpyrifos, glyphosate, the neonicotinoids, pyrethroids, atrazine and over-the-top dicamba.

Rick Keigwin is the director of EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs. He spoke about the decisions and the agency’s process for making them Jan. 10 at the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference in Savannah.

Early this calendar year, the agency will issue a final decision for glyphosate registration. The EPA, along with every other regulatory body and science organization around the world, concluded the chemistry is not a carcinogen, he said …. For glyphosate, EPA did propose better management practices farmer can take to target sprays, protect pollinators and reduce resistance.

The re-registration for the neonicotinoids has taken longer than the typical six years because the review, done together with Canada and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, included four active ingredients: Imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, clothianidin and dinotefuran.

How these chemistries affect pollinators has been an important part of this review …. but the agency considers risks low for chemistry used as a seed treatment, which is a large part of how it is used in agriculture.

Read full, original article: Important EPA decisions coming

