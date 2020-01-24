The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Nigerian anti-GMO groups resume lawsuit alleging biotech crops violate ‘fundamental rights to life’

| January 24, 2020

Nigeriacotton
Image: EPA/STR

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Registered Trustees of Health of Mother Earth Foundation and 16 other organisations have resumed a lawsuit against the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) and Monsanto Agricultura Nigeria Limited in a matter of fundamental rights (enforcement procedure).

According to the amended originating motion served by Ifeanyi Nwankwere, Esq., the plaintiffs seek a declaration that the genetically modified organisms, Bt cotton (MON 15985) and maize (1) NK603 & (2) MON89Q34 x NK603 approved by the 1st respondent to the 2nd respondent for commercial release and confined field trial respectively in Nigeria, contravene the fundamental rights to life and human dignity of Nigerians as guaranteed under Section 33 and 34 of the 1999 Constitution ….

Related article:  Argentina fears skeptical consumers could cripple global rollout of drought-tolerant GMO wheat

In 2018, the plaintiff brought this case before the Federal High Court, but it was struck out due to technicalities as it was said to be statute barred. The judge however established that the case did have a course of action and merit, hence it is resumed under the fundamental human rights enforcement procedure.

Nnimmo Bassey, the Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation stated that …. this case is pivotal to the protection of Nigeria’s food system from the claws of the merchants of agricultural biotechnology whose main agenda is profit no matter the detrimental impacts ….

Read the original article

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend