The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Global temperature modeling suggests dinosaurs were wiped out by asteroid strike

| | January 27, 2020

dinosaur asteroid chicxulub
Image: Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library/Alamy

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A massive asteroid impact is likely to blame for the extinction event that marks the end of the Cretaceous period, according to a study published [January 17] in Science.

Researchers led by Pincelli Hull of Yale University used deep-sea sediment cores extracted from the North Atlantic to investigate ocean carbon cycling and temperature shifts during the widespread disappearance of species around 66 million years ago, the cause of which is the subject of hot debate.

Some researchers argue that volcanic gases in India’s Deccan Traps were the main driver of the extinctions, while others propose that the impact of a giant asteroid, 10 km in diameter, in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula was the most probable cause.

Related article:  We’re different. We’re the same. Genomic databases require diversity to illuminate human commonalities and disparities

In mapping a timeline of global temperature shifts and exploring different scenarios for when the Deccan eruptions may have occurred, Hull and her team discovered that temperatures did not spike around the time of the extinction event, as the volcanic hypothesis posits. Instead, the most likely scenario is that the eruptions occurred primarily before the asteroid struck Earth.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend