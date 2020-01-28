Kellogg’s to cut wheat, oats treated with Bayer’s Roundup herbicide from supply chain by 2025

Kellogg’s, the multinational food manufacturer based in Battle Creek, Mich., is taking a stand.

But very quietly.

At the end of 2019, the company made a commitment to phase out by 2025 wheat and oats on which farmers have used glyphosate as a drying agent, according to Kellogg’s chief sustainability officer Amy Senter. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, the Bayer-Monsanto weedkiller that is the most heavily used herbicide in the United States.

Although this practice is not widespread in Kellogg’s wheat and oat supply chains, the company said in a post on its Open for Breakfast website that “we are working with our suppliers to phase out using glyphosate as pre-harvest drying agent in our wheat and oat supply chain in our major markets.” That includes Britain, France, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australia.

…

But Kellogg’s neglected to tell the industry groups that support wheat and oat growers, said Caitlin Eannello, the director of communications for the National Association of Wheat Growers.

“We heard something [about it] this morning but didn’t realize this was in the works on their end ….”

