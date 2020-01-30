‘We’ve only begun to scratch the surface’: How the cannabis boom opens the door to new medicines and wellness products

Cannabis, and what it might be able to do for human health, inspires me. And I think it can do the same for other scientists and scientists to be.

New legal frameworks and emerging clinical research have opened the door to research on cannabis and the compounds it makes. In just a few years, we’ve gone from having a rudimentary understanding of the plant’s compounds to discovering crucial connections among cannabinoids and human physiology. Our broader understanding of these plant compounds is boosting the STEM job market.

…

We’ve only begun to scratch the surface of clinical research for the medical and health applications of cannabis. This exploration can’t happen without collaboration between organic chemists, biologists, botanists, agronomy experts, medical doctors, pharmacologists, and experts in clinical trials, drug formulation, and therapeutic product design.

The potential for new and innovative medications and wellness products derived from cannabis could be huge. Promising applications include reducing or relieving pain, quelling nausea, and easing seizures or the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Researchers are investigating myriad other conditions that may respond well to cannabinoids.

…

There’s no question that the cannabis industry needs scientists. But it looks as though scientists need the cannabis industry as well.

