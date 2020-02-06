The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Former holistic nutritionist explains why she demonized GMOs—and how science changed her mind

| | February 6, 2020

Organic Produce

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

For years, I was deeply embedded in the wellness world in my own life. Then I decided to work in the industry as a holistic nutritionist, praising and promoting the newest alternative health treatments and products.

During this phase, a meal in my home would have included only organic and non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) foods. I thought this was the best way to rid your diet of toxins and pesticides. In reality, this isn’t quite the case.

[Editor’s note: Denby Royal is a writer and former holistic nutritionist]

Marketing that organic food is cleaner is all around us. Just take a look at the campaign “Skip the Chemicals.” It encourages consumers to fear the scary-sounding names of chemicals and adopt a better-safe-than-sorry attitude toward their food …. although there is no evidence that organic foods are more nutritious.

Related article:  Kenya’s support for GMO crops likely to influence East Africa

What prompted me to start looking into genetically modified foods was the uncertainty I was encountering with my clients.

Many of them were missing the basics: sleep, water, fruits and vegetables. They were also avoiding real food out of a fear of GMOs and taking a multitude of supplements (a $35 billion business in the United States) to replace missing nutrients. My clients were confused by the contradictory information they were getting on the internet.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend