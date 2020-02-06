Former holistic nutritionist explains why she demonized GMOs—and how science changed her mind

For years, I was deeply embedded in the wellness world in my own life. Then I decided to work in the industry as a holistic nutritionist, praising and promoting the newest alternative health treatments and products.

…

During this phase, a meal in my home would have included only organic and non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) foods. I thought this was the best way to rid your diet of toxins and pesticides. In reality, this isn’t quite the case.

[Editor’s note: Denby Royal is a writer and former holistic nutritionist]

…

Marketing that organic food is cleaner is all around us. Just take a look at the campaign “Skip the Chemicals.” It encourages consumers to fear the scary-sounding names of chemicals and adopt a better-safe-than-sorry attitude toward their food …. although there is no evidence that organic foods are more nutritious.

…

What prompted me to start looking into genetically modified foods was the uncertainty I was encountering with my clients.

Many of them were missing the basics: sleep, water, fruits and vegetables. They were also avoiding real food out of a fear of GMOs and taking a multitude of supplements (a $35 billion business in the United States) to replace missing nutrients. My clients were confused by the contradictory information they were getting on the internet.

