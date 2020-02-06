‘What’s in my weed?’ Organic certification for cannabis coming soon

Do you know what’s in your weed? For the majority of cannabis consumers, the answer is a resounding no—despite claims from dispensaries, cultivators, or makers of derivative goods (i.e. edibles, topicals, and tinctures).

The Cannabis Certification Council (CCC) asked this very question in its initial launch campaign. A cornerstone and continued message for the nonprofit, #WhatsInMyWeed, aims to make the connection clearer between organic, fine foods and cannabis. It’s a still-necessary reminder that shoppers place priority on buying only-organic, fair trade, cage-free, and grass-fed (the list goes on…) at the grocery store, yet when it comes to cannabis, there is far less concern about transparency and quality of what people are inhaling and ingesting.

In December at the annual MJBizCon in Las Vegas, the Denver-based standard-holding body quietly announced an industry-wide cannabis certification program. This in-depth, years-in-the-works labeling system will apply a CCC “Organically Grown” sticker on qualifying products in addition to all cannabis labeling already required by law, which varies by state.

Embarking on the project [in Dec. 2019], the CCC estimates the standard will take at least six months to develop and will involve a public input period that is required of all highly rated certifications.

Read the original post