The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Podcast: ‘There’s no safe level of pesticides’? ‘Don’t eat what you can’t pronounce’? Food Science Babe takes on popular nutrition tropes

| | February 13, 2020
False Baby
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

“Don’t eat what you can’t pronounce… Synthetic chemicals are more dangerous than natural chemicals… Chemicals in food are killing us… There is no safe level of pesticides…”

It’s no wonder we are scared of food with myths like these flying around our plates. Today’s Food Bullying podcast guest not only knows and loves chemicals, she can help you understand why it’s O.K. that your food is filled with them.

Erin, widely known as Food Science Babe, is a chemical engineer and a food scientist. She’s also a mom of a special needs toddler , and was once an organic consumer who believed in the Dirty Dozen list, but now buys conventional food with as few labels claims as possible. Erin found the science didn’t support the marketing claims and now works daily to overcome fear in the science of food. As such, she faces the bullies every day.

Related article:  Viewpoint: Absolute opposition to GMOs, gene edited crops and pesticides threatens food security and harms the environment

Listen to the original episode

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend