The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Human brains have more in common with our ‘ape cousins’ than previously thought

| | February 21, 2020
chimpanzee human brains
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Our brains could have more in common with our ape cousins than previously thought, which might require us to rethink ideas on the evolution of brain specialism in our early human ancestors.

The left and right sides of our brains aren’t symmetrical; some areas on one side are larger or smaller, while other parts protrude more.

The pattern of these anatomical differences, or asymmetries, was thought to be uniquely human, originating when our brain hemispheres became specialized for certain tasks, such as processing language with the left side.

Now, it seems the pattern came first – before humans evolved. Brain pattern comparisons between humans, chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans reveal that our brains’ left-right differences aren’t unique, but shared with great apes.

Related article:  Genes illuminate how the brain 'thinks'

“It suggests it is an ancestral pattern that was established far earlier during evolution, before the split of human and great apes lineages,” says Simon Neubauer at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany.

What’s more, it is no longer evident that our early human ancestors, whose fossils show the asymmetric pattern, evolved specific functions that rely on the left or right side of the brain.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend