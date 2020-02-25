The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Spray-on ‘vaccine’ could protect food crops from pests in countries that ban GMO disease-resistant plants

| | February 25, 2020
Picture
corn rootworm beetles
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

In August 2019, a research group …. announced the development of a rapid and reliable approach to creating a “vaccine” for plants. It can be sprayed on like a pesticide, or even injected like an animal vaccine.

It works using a system called RNA interference, or RNAi. RNAi can be thought of as a kind of immune system: the cell recognizes double-stranded RNA …. that’s not its own, like that from a virus trying to take over a cell, and chops that RNA into small fragments. Then, the cell uses those fragments to identify and stop further pathogen activity.

In 2017 the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a genetically engineered maize specifically engineered against corn rootworm.

Related article:  Predictability: Why there's no reason to be looking for 'unexpected surprises' in GMO breeding

However, even if GMOs are recognized as safe, in some countries there are concerns about their use. Countries that have banned GMOs seek non-transgenic, sustainable alternatives for pest management strategies that can reduce pesticides use.

By combining the spray-on easy-application typical of chemical pesticides with the precision offered by genetic engineering, plant “vaccines” based on RNAi represent sustainable alternative in plant protection where GMOs use is forbidden by policy regulations.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend