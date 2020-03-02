The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

African swine fever decimates global pork production. Can a genetically engineered vaccine stop it?

| | March 2, 2020
blog hog himp main
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

In the fall of 2017, a year before an unfamiliar virus captured the world’s attention with an explosive outbreak in East Asia that left tens of millions of pigs dead, immunologist Waithaka Mwangi and his graduate students were already aware of the culprit and its imminent threat to the swine industry.

Behind the glass of a biosafety cabinet at Kansas State University’s Biosecurity Research Institute …. they carefully extracted a few milliliters of fluid from a test tube containing live African swine fever virus (ASFV) …. In another room down the hall, the researchers administered droplets of the fluid into the nostrils of piglets. In total, more than 60 young pigs were exposed to the virus, and the team waited to see how they’d fare.

Related article:  Viewpoint: Trust experts over activists on GMOs, climate change, vaccines

ASFV is typically harmless to humans, but it can be devastating to domestic pigs (Sus scrofa domesticus), and this particular strain of the virus, known as Georgia 2007 after appearing in the country that year, was typically fatal …. But a few days earlier, Mwangi’s team had given 32 of the piglets a cocktail of proteins that they hoped would help the animals survive the infection.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend