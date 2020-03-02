GMO blight-resistant potato expected to help over 300,000 farmers in Uganda cut pesticide use, boost yields

Stakeholders working within the potato sector in Uganda are confident about the wide adoption of a new bioengineered late blight resistant potato. Dubbed the “3R Victoria” potato, the yet to be released variety could help over 300,000 smallholder farmers in Uganda achieve higher yields at a lower cost with less exposure to chemicals.

At an expert consultative meeting held in Uganda, stakeholders discussed critical issues that could affect the adoption of 3R Victoria. After long discussion, the group arrived at an estimated 40-50% adoption rate for the new variety 15 years after its release.

Studies conducted by CIP and National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) scientists since 2015 have confirmed 3R Victoria potato to be completely resistant to late blight disease and safe for human consumption and the environment.

If released to the market, 3R Victoria will benefit smallholder families through higher potato yields, lower production costs, and diminished exposure to harmful fungicides.

Read the original post