Viewpoint: ‘GMOs cause cancer’ and 17 other persistent health myths debunked

| | March 9, 2020
Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis. Eating eggs gives you heart disease. Coffee stunts your growth. No, no and no again — for decades, health myths like these have influenced consumer decisions …. Science has debunked much of this conventional wisdom that percolates as fact — here are 18 of the most persistent health myths that everyone needs to stop believing ….

Myth: GMOs cause cancer

The truth: No, they don’t.

Genetically modified crops are just not as scary as they’re made out to be — plain and simple. The wellness world might have you believe otherwise, but there is no scientific evidence that GMOs cause cancer (or any other health problems). A meta-analysis of long-term studies on GMOs concluded that “GM plants are nutritionally equivalent to their non-GM counterparts and can be safely used in food [for people] and feed [for animals].”

Myth: Organic foods are better for you

The truth: Evidence is extremely limited.

To date, there is just not enough valid scientific evidence that supports organic produce as superior to conventionally farmed produce …. Organic produce is subject to different farming practices and tighter regulations than conventional produce (like no synthetic pesticides), but so far, that doesn’t mean it’s actually more nutritious.

