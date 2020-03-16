Greenpeace proposes law to cut EU meat consumption 80% by 2050, to just three burgers per week

The world’s leading medical journal, The Lancet, recommends that in 2050, people should be consuming a maximum of 300 grams of meat per week, for both health and climate reasons. “A diet rich in plants and seeds has real health and climate benefits,” the journal writes, arguing that a predominantly vegetarian diet will also feed 10 billion people.

NGO Greenpeace goes so far as proposing a law that aims for a 70% reduction of meat consumption by 2030, accompanied by an 80% reduction by 2050 …. Three burgers a week: that’s the maximum amount of meat Europeans should get used to eating [Greenpeace says].

Currently, between €28 billion and €32 billion is spent in subsidies each year for livestock farming or the production of fodder and cereals for livestock, which represents more than half of the budget for European agriculture (€58.4 billion).

Greenpeace is, therefore, also asking the European Commission to take this issue more seriously, given that two-thirds of the European agricultural area is currently taken up by livestock farming, contributing to water pollution.

