Video: What CRISPR means for human evolution

| March 18, 2020
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Tech experts discuss the past, present and future of CRISPR gene editing. How will the technology affect our future generations? Is it changing human nature and the course of our evolution?

