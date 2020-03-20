The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Infographic: US among world laggards in COVID-19 testing per capita, ranking 22

drupal news whats in a covid test
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The available data shows that South Korea has done many more tests than other countries. This suggests that the number of confirmed cases in Korea is closer to the total number of cases than in other countries.

It is therefore particularly encouraging to see that the number of daily confirmed cases in South Korea has decreased. (Here you find our chart that shows the decline of confirmed new cases in South Korea.)

The fact that South Korea was able to expand testing so quickly shows that it is possible.

graphici

Read the original post

Related article:  Podcast: Coronavirus—what it is, how it spreads and the surprising ways it might be treated

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend