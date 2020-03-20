Infographic: US among world laggards in COVID-19 testing per capita, ranking 22

The available data shows that South Korea has done many more tests than other countries. This suggests that the number of confirmed cases in Korea is closer to the total number of cases than in other countries.

It is therefore particularly encouraging to see that the number of daily confirmed cases in South Korea has decreased. (Here you find our chart that shows the decline of confirmed new cases in South Korea.)

The fact that South Korea was able to expand testing so quickly shows that it is possible.

Read the original post