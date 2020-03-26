Viewpoint: Avoid these 6 bogus labels at the grocery store to save money

Are you paying more for certain food labels? Who can blame you! With the rise of labels and wanting to make more conscious efforts of mindful eating, we all want what’s best for ourselves and our family’s health.

As commercial-scale farmers, I think we’ve heard it all. From GMOs to pesticides, factory farming and animal welfare, what on Earth is going on with the food supply?

…

So while we are being labeled to death, (organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, free range, grass-fed, antibiotic-free, no hormones, no this or that, unicorn blessed, etc. etc. … it’s enough to make your head spin!) how many of these food labels actually hold merit?

[H]ere are some food labels to watch out for if you’d like to save money instantly on your grocery bill.

#1: “No Added Hormones and Steroids*” on chicken packages

Yes, you read that right: There is an asterisk after that sentence every time it’s on a package of pork or poultry products. Why? Because it doesn’t even exist! If you read the label very carefully, read the fine print: *Federal law strictly prohibits the use of hormones in poultry. It’s not a thing. Chickens are never “pumped full” of hormones or antibiotics.

