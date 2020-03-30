The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Hydroxychloroquine proves ineffective against coronavirus in small Chinese trial

| | March 30, 2020
hydroxychloroquine file gty jef hpmain x
Credit: ABC
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Results from a controlled clinical trial from China on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 have shown no significant differences in health outcomes between the control group and patients who received the experimental drug.

The researchers who conducted the study, a team from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in China, acknowledge that their clinical trial was small and a larger study would be necessary to confirm the results. The study also raises questions that remain unanswered about whether different dosages of hydroxychloroquine might bring different results.

Still, despite its limitations, the study results are important — helping us curb false hopes that may be encouraging us to abandon the more aggressive actions that we need to take to stop the spread of this disease. These results must also be considered in light of the real potential harmful side effects of hydroxychloroquine.

Related article:  How culture shapes the evolution of our genes

Read the original post

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend