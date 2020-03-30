The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Local officials in Uganda want scientists to help counter nation’s influential anti-GMO activists

| March 30, 2020
photo
The Director of Uganda's Research Institute NaCRRI Dr Geoffrey Asea explaining to science journalists the breeding process of GMO maize
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Local government officials from over 10 districts in Central Uganda warned scientists of biotech critics whose efforts they claimed were responsible for the impasse with the biotechnology bill.

The officials, including district chairpersons, agricultural and production officers, warned scientists …. that [critics] often misled farmers regarding the subject. These [officials] urged scientists to intensify their outreach and do more engagement with farmers at the district level to counteract [activist] efforts. [They] further requested to be allowed to access the GMO seeds for multiplication on their farms so that they can supply [them] to their constituents as well.

On visiting the livestock research institute, the leaders asked the scientists to donate animals to them as well so that they use them to improve their herds. However, they expressed disappointment with how the delay in regulation was holding back a lot of solutions from the farmers. These resolved to support the efforts of the scientists by engaging their area Members of the Parliament to support the biotechnology bill.

Related article:  Forest biotech scientists lobby against GMO tree ban to promote sustainable forestry

Read the original post

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend