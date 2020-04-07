The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

CRISPR coffee? And puppies? 10 novel uses for gene editing you probably didn’t know about

| | April 7, 2020
coffee splash
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

You might have heard of the tremendous potential CRISPR could have in treating disease. The technology is already accelerating the research on the underlying causes of all sorts of human conditions.

But the technology offers endless (and less morally questionable) possibilities beyond its applications in human health …. [Here is] a list of unusual applications of CRISPR that clearly show the potential that the gene editing technology has to impact many different kinds of industries.

Pet breeding

Pet owners are always keen on taking advantage of the latest technologies to help their companion animals …. The gene editing tool [CRISPR] has been proposed as a way of removing the genetic diseases that abound in pure breed dogs. A great example are Dalmatians, which often carry a genetic mutation that makes them prone to suffer from bladder stones. A dog breeder in the US has crafted a plan to fix Dalmatians ….

Related article:  FDA announces controversial 'risk-based' rules for CRISPR-edited animal technology

Decaf coffee beans

A company in the UK called Tropic Biosciences has created a gene edited variety of coffee beans that are naturally decaffeinated. Using CRISPR, the company has been able to turn off the genes that make the beans produce caffeine.

Read the original post

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend