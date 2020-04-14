Drones, big data and AI help China’s farmers weather the coronavirus pandemic

The Covid-19 or coronavirus outbreak has led to an economical standstill worldwide. Agriculture is no exception. China’s agricultural industry is suffering from a lack of free flow of labor and raw materials due to restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the coronavirus. While the country is getting ready for the planting season, labor and fertilizer are scarce.

…

In this critical period, large enterprises show more advantages because their stock or raw material reserves are relatively large. Some specialized export enterprises now even directly sell their products to the domestic market in the current situation …. And innovative enterprises take advantage of new ways to obtain customers easier and faster to get orders ….

China’s agtech firms are doing their best to ensure spring planting. One example is MCFLY, a company specialized in remote sensing, artificial intelligence, crop protection and big data. The company operates so-called plant protection service centers in more than 30 counties and towns across China. These service centers are equipped with drones and agricultural materials in warehouses. Right now, MCFLY provides free UAVs and drone operators for all villages and towns to help rural areas with disinfection operations and aerial patrols.

