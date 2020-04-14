The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Drones, big data and AI help China’s farmers weather the coronavirus pandemic

| | April 14, 2020
China Agriculture Drone
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Covid-19 or coronavirus outbreak has led to an economical standstill worldwide. Agriculture is no exception. China’s agricultural industry is suffering from a lack of free flow of labor and raw materials due to restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the coronavirus. While the country is getting ready for the planting season, labor and fertilizer are scarce.

In this critical period, large enterprises show more advantages because their stock or raw material reserves are relatively large. Some specialized export enterprises now even directly sell their products to the domestic market in the current situation …. And innovative enterprises take advantage of new ways to obtain customers easier and faster to get orders ….

Related article:  Could controversial gene-editing scientist He Jiankui face the death penalty in China?

China’s agtech firms are doing their best to ensure spring planting. One example is MCFLY, a company specialized in remote sensing, artificial intelligence, crop protection and big data. The company operates so-called plant protection service centers in more than 30 counties and towns across China. These service centers are equipped with drones and agricultural materials in warehouses. Right now, MCFLY provides free UAVs and drone operators for all villages and towns to help rural areas with disinfection operations and aerial patrols.

Read the original post

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend