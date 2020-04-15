The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

FDA has ‘no objections’ to lab-made dairy proteins produced with GMO microbes

| | April 15, 2020
new taste product e
Ice cream and other dairy products can be produced from lab-made proteins, without animals. Credit: Perfect Day
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Perfect Day, a startup producing milk proteins via microbial fermentation (minus the cows), has secured a coveted ‘no questions/objections’ letter from the FDA in response to its Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determination for ‘non-animal’ whey protein.

…. [T]he FDA explains that, “Based on the information that Perfect Day provided, as well as other information available to FDA, we have no questions at this time regarding Perfect Day’s conclusion​​ that β-lactoglobulin is GRAS under its intended conditions of use.”​

The GRAS determination covers β-lactoglobulin (the major whey protein in cow’s milk) produced via the fermentation of a genetically engineered strain of the filamentous fungus Trichoderma reesei​.

Related article:  Viewpoint: 'Natural' additives make organic food more nutritious? Dissecting Environmental Working Group's 'silly scare tactics'

According to FDA’s summary​​, Perfect Day​​ – one of a new wave of startups producing proteins via microbial fermentation – produces β-lactoglobulin by submerged fermentation of a pure culture of the production strain of T. reesei​ under controlled conditions.

Read the original post

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend