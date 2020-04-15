FDA has ‘no objections’ to lab-made dairy proteins produced with GMO microbes

Perfect Day, a startup producing milk proteins via microbial fermentation (minus the cows), has secured a coveted ‘no questions/objections’ letter from the FDA in response to its Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determination for ‘non-animal’ whey protein.

…. [T]he FDA explains that, “Based on the information that Perfect Day provided, as well as other information available to FDA, we have no questions at this time regarding Perfect Day’s conclusion​​ that β-lactoglobulin is GRAS under its intended conditions of use.”​

The GRAS determination covers β-lactoglobulin (the major whey protein in cow’s milk) produced via the fermentation of a genetically engineered strain of the filamentous fungus Trichoderma reesei​.

According to FDA’s summary​​, Perfect Day​​ – one of a new wave of startups producing proteins via microbial fermentation – produces β-lactoglobulin by submerged fermentation of a pure culture of the production strain of T. reesei​ under controlled conditions.

