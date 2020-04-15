FDA has ‘no objections’ to lab-made dairy proteins produced with GMO microbes

Perfect Day, a startup producing milk proteins via microbial fermentation (minus the cows), has secured a coveted ‘no questions/objections’ letter from the FDA in response to its Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determination for ‘non-animal’ whey protein.
…. [T]he FDA explains that, “Based on the information that Perfect Day provided, as well as other information available to FDA, we have no questions at this time regarding Perfect Day’s conclusion that β-lactoglobulin is GRAS under its intended conditions of use.”
The GRAS determination covers β-lactoglobulin (the major whey protein in cow’s milk) produced via the fermentation of a genetically engineered strain of the filamentous fungus Trichoderma reesei.
According to FDA’s summary, Perfect Day – one of a new wave of startups producing proteins via microbial fermentation – produces β-lactoglobulin by submerged fermentation of a pure culture of the production strain of T. reesei under controlled conditions.