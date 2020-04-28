Newly approved 2, 4-D herbicides could help cut crop damage from Bayer’s drift-prone dicamba weedkiller

Farmers and weed control experts continue to monitor the dicamba herbicide situation heading into another growing season. Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri weed scientist, says [2019] brought continuing drift damage from dicamba.

“There was plenty of injury apparent [in 2019], and plenty of injury still occurred,” he says. “The difference is more of it isn’t being reported anymore. Farmers have gotten used to the situation. It appears to be the new normal.”

Farmers continue to have more options as new herbicides get approved, Bradley says. [2020] is the first year the Enlist trait will be approved in time for widespread use in soybeans. The 2, 4-D herbicide technology had previously been available in cotton.

“We’re getting ready to have another trait option this year, the Enlist trait,” Bradley says.

Norsworthy expects to see significant Enlist acreage this year.

“We’re going to see a pretty sizable increase in Enlist acres, and that’s going to allow for an increase in 2,4-D use,” he says. “Enlist One and Enlist Duo, both of which contain 2,4-D, are not as volatile as dicamba. I know there’s a lot of enthusiasm around the Enlist technology headed into this growing season.”

