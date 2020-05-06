The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Impossible Foods rolls out plant-based GMO burger to 1,700 new stores as COVID-19 strains meat supplies

proxy duckduckgo com
Credit: Florida Today
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

As more meat plants temporarily close or operate at reduced capacity as coronavirus spreads, plant-based brands “have a window of opportunity to present themselves as more reliable alternatives,” says Lux Research. But no production facilities are immune from COVID-19, and there’s no room for complacency, say executives at key players in the space.

Speaking as Cargill announced it was temporarily idling its plant in Schuyler, Nebraska – the latest in a wave of meat plant closures – and Kroger, Sam’s Club and Costco placed restrictions on meat purchases, Impossible Foods unveiled plans to aggressively ramp up its presence in retail stores this year, beginning with a roll out at 1,700 Kroger stores.

Related article:  Forget Old McDonald, farmers must communicate consumer benefits of modern agriculture

“We are predicting a 50-fold increase from where we were at the start of the year [150 stores] by the year end [taking the brand to 7,500 stores], but it could be a lot higher than that,” said chief communications officer Rachel Konrad, who said many retailers had seen the explosive growth the brand had experienced with early adopters and decided to take it on, even in the current challenging climate.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend