‘Plandemic’ viral video gives anti-vaccination conspiracy movement a booster shot

| | May 11, 2020
In a video posted to YouTube on [May 4], a woman animatedly described an unsubstantiated secret plot by global elites like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci to use the coronavirus pandemic to profit and grab political power.

In the 26-minute video, the woman asserted how Dr. Fauci … buried her research about how vaccines can damage people’s immune systems. It is those weakened immune systems, she declared, that have made people susceptible to illnesses like Covid-19.

[Editor’s note: YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and other social media platforms have removed the viral documentary-style promotional video titled “ Plandemic: Part 1″ after concluding it provided inaccurate information about the coronavirus. Now it’s available on its own site.]

The video, a scene from a longer dubious documentary called “Plandemic,” was quickly seized upon by anti-vaccinators, the conspiracy group QAnon and activists from the Reopen America movement, generating more than eight million views.  And it has turned … Dr. Judy Mikovits, 62, a discredited scientist — into a new star of virus disinformation.

The rise of Dr. Mikovits is the latest twist in the virus disinformation wars, which have swelled throughout the pandemic. Conspiracy theorists have used the uncertainty and fear around the disease to mint many villains. …

On the flip side, they have created their own heroes, like Dr. Mikovits.

Dr. Mikovits has attacked Dr. Fauci online since at least 2018. But her claims did not gain much traction until this year, when the narrative that Dr. Fauci was secretly plotting to undermine and discredit the president started spreading.

The Poynter Instutute’s Politifact has a point-by-point refutation of the Plandemic video: https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/may/08/fact-checking-plandemic-documentary-full-false-con/

Here is a refutation of Plandemic: Part 1, which includes many clips from the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWpjc1QZg84

