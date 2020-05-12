The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Abbott expects to ship 90 million coronavirus antibody tests over next two months after FDA grants emergency approval

| | May 12, 2020
antibody test rolled out abbott us
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Abbott Laboratories’ new coronavirus test that detects Covid-19 antibodies….

Abbott said it plans to ship nearly 30 million tests this month and will have the capacity to ship 60 million tests in June. The tests can indicate whether a person has had Covid-19 and was either asymptomatic or recovered.

The authorization means laboratories will be allowed to use the test even though it has not been formally approved or cleared by the FDA.

U.S. officials and corporations across America are pouring money into antibody testing, hoping it will give people the confidence to return to work and reopen parts of the economy. 

Related article:  Searching coronavirus patient DNA to learn why some people are hit harder than others

The company announced last month that it was working with CVS Health to get its tests “outside of the hospital” and into places like urgent-care clinics and nursing homes.

Since the FDA issued its initial antibody test policy in mid-March, the agency said it has become aware of “a concerning number” of commercial serology tests being promoted inappropriately, including for diagnostic use, or performing poorly.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend