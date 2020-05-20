The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Plants obtained from conventional breeding can’t be patented, European regulators say

| May 20, 2020
a ba a e e f dc e XL e
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The highest judicial authority at the [European Patent Office] EPO issued their opinion …. in the controversial G3/19 (Pepper) case. Contrary to previous decisions in G2/12 and G2/13 (Tomato/Broccoli), the Enlarged Board of Appeal (EBA) has found that plant and animal products produced by essentially biological processes should NOT be patentable.

This U-turn is the end result of significant political pressure from across Europe in favor of farmers and breeders who consider that patents on plants obtained from conventional breeding methods will hinder their activities.

Importantly, this new interpretation will not have retroactive effect on European patents granted before 1st July 2017, or pending European applications that were filed before this date.

Related article:  USDA scraps overhaul of GMO and gene edited crop regulations that biotech advocates viewed as 'unscientific'

This case provides a definitive answer on patentability of animal and plant products resulting from conventional breeding at the EPO. The position will not come as a surprise, in light of the amendment to the Biotech Directive and, subsequently, the EPC. However, it will still be a blow to the Agritech industry, who will now need to rely more on plant variety rights for protecting innovations in this area.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend