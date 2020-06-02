regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Omega-3 GMO canola oil, poised to reduce overfishing, ready for sale into global aquaculture market

| | June 2, 2020
GMOcanola
THE first commercial quantities of omega-3 oils grown from canola in the US by Nuseed are ready to sell into the global aquaculture market.

And the Nufarm subsidiary plans to double production this year in a bid to rapidly build up stocks of the oil normally derived from fish, such as salmon or trout.

Salmon derive their oil from smaller, fatty fish in the food chain — anchovies and herrings — which, in turn, source their oil from algae. “There is only so much we can fish out of the ocean,” [Nuseed group executive Brent Zacharias] said.

With that in mind, Nuseed set out a decade ago…. to look at taking the oil genetics out of sea algae and transferring it into canola seed.

The research into these biofactories has paid off, with Nuseed just finishing the processing of its first commercial omega-3 oil grown from 14,000 hectares of canola in the US for sale to aquaculture operations around the world.

Nuseed believes it can more than double production of the omega-3 oils within 10 years by producing the same oils from canola for feeding to fish or for processing directly into the human dietary supplement market.

Read the original post

