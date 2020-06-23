California can’t force Bayer to put Prop. 65 cancer warning on Roundup glyphosate weedkiller, judge rules

A federal judge in Sacramento on [June 22] ruled for Bayer and blocked the state from requiring that any company selling a glyphosate-based produce place a “clear and reasonable warning” on it.

U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb …. made final his 2018 preliminary ruling that requiring Bayer to provide [a cancer] warning on Roundup is a violation of its free-speech protections. The International Agency for the Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, has found glyphosate is likely to cause cancer but Shubb said others, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, found otherwise.

“Notwithstanding the IARC’s determination that glyphosate is a ‘probable carcinogen,’ the statement that glyphosate is ‘known to the state of California to cause cancer’ is misleading,” the judge wrote. “Every regulator of which the court is aware, with the sole exception of the IARC, has found that glyphosate does not cause cancer or that there is insufficient evidence to show that it does.”

