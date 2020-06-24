China approves imports of two GMO soy varieties, green lighting production in Argentina

China has approved the import of two new genetically modified (GM) soybean varieties, including one developed by local firm Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd, its agriculture ministry said on [June 23], making it the first Chinese engineered soybean allowed for import.

Dabeinong signed an agreement with Argentinian biotechnology company Bioceres SA in 2013 to help it get regulatory approval for production of its DBN-Ø9ØØ4-6 glufosate and glufosinate-resistant soybean in Argentina.

The Argentinian authorities granted safety approval for the variety in February 2019 but it has not yet been planted, pending approval by Beijing, according to a Dabeinong official.

With approval from China, the world’s top soybean buyer, the seed can now be marketed for production in Argentina.

The MON87751 soybean, an insect-resistant variety developed by Bayer-owned Monsanto Far East Ltd has also been approved, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

