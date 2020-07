Farmers were blindsided during the heart of spraying season when a 9th Circuit Court in California vacated the registrations of three dicamba herbicides.

The court would later allow growers with these products on hand to continue to use the technology, and University of Minnesota Extension soybean agronomist Seth Naeve suggests the overall impact of the court decision has been overblown. But what if XtendiMax, Engenia, and FeXipan aren’t re-registered for 2021?

